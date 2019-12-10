Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM American Legion, Post 28, 7001 Brayton Drive Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan Dorinda Ruth Wenrich (Callan) passed away at Providence Alaska Medical



Center after a short illness caused by a rapid advancement of dementia. Dorinda was born in Russellville, AR and moved to Alaska with her parents, Leslie "Kiwi" Callan and Mildred "Ruth" Callan (Hankins), and younger brother Steven Callan in 1952. Dorinda was involved in various parts of the automotive and oil and gas industries. She worked for B & C Supply and was part owner of Eagle River Automotive. She later worked in retail for various gas stations/convenience stores first for Chevron and later Tesoro. The last station she managed was the Tesoro on the corner of Northern Lights and the New Seward Highway. She was much loved by her employees and customers, many who would recognize her after she retired and stop to chat and catch up on how things were going. Some customers would even drive out of their way to get gas at "Dorinda's" gas station. Dorinda was a member of the Anchorage Running Club with her husband and could often be seen participating or volunteering at local footraces. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary (Unit 28).



Dorinda was preceded by her parents Kiwi and Ruth Callan, and brother Steven Callan. She is survived by her husband Richard Wenrich, Sr., daughters Dana Burdick and Ryana Johnson; son Kyle Belk; stepson Richard Wenrich, Jr.; sister Krista Callan; grandchildren Shyana Belk (Banjo Barnes), Ryan Burdick, Amy Briggs, Amber Johnson, Ethan Bradley, Avery Belk; great grandsons Elliott Barnes and Peyton Barnes; nieces Rayana Jackson and Briana Jackson. She is also survived by many children around town who called her Grandma because she just couldn't walk by a child without trying to make them smile or engage them in conversation.



A celebration of life potluck will be held 6:00 PM on December 11, 2019 at American Legion, Post 28 at 7001 Brayton Drive, Anchorage, AK. Bring a favorite dish and a story about Dorinda to share (we all have them). In lieu of flowers contributions to the Alzheimer Society or organization of your choice in Dorinda's name would be appreciated. If you want to send cards they can be sent c/o The Dorinda Wenrich Family at 7460 Bravo Circle, Anchorage, AK 99507.

