Doris Marie Harrington, 68, passed away on April 19, 2019, at home in Palmer, Alaska.
Doris was born on July 3, 1950, in Kanakanak, Alaska.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Dillingham, Alaska, with Father Michael at the Russian Orthodox Church officiating. She was laid to rest in the Wood River Cemetery.
Doris has lived in Friendship, Maine; Bethel, Alaska; King Salmon, Alaska; Juneau, Alaska; Anchorage, Alaska; and eventually made Palmer her home. Doris was a member of the Russian Orthodox Church and loved spending her time playing online poker games.
Doris is survived by her partner, Lonnie Green; sisters, Bernice, Joni, Rose Anna and Leona; brothers, John and William Bennett; sons, John and Phillip Larson; granddaughters, Jaumin and Desiree Larson; great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Kluane, Kal-el, Tia, Boone and Jesse James; and aunts, Mary Jensen and Sophie Niver.
Doris is preceded in death by her late husband, Ervil Harrington; parents, John and Mary Ann Bennett; sister, Lillian Hinds; brother, Phillip Bennett; and grandson, Leonard Phillip Larson.
Arrangements were made with Janssen Funeral Homes in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019