Doris Ellen Hillis, age 72, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on March 30, 2019, at Alaska Native Medical Center.

Doris' husband Peter said: "Doris, my beautiful Inupiat wife was born in Shaktoolik, Alaska, on July 18, 1946. She grew up in a traditional native life style in the Norton Sound area. Her grandfather owned a reindeer herd and she had many wonderful memories of the time she spent at Egavik with her family and her two constant companions: uncles, Victor and Glenn. She was educated at an early age learning to harvest the native plants for food but by far her most enjoyment came from berry picking. She was most at peace on a sunny day in the mountains in a good berry patch. She was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother and a wonderful loving wife. Forty-nine years of a wonderful marriage that has ended too soon. We mourn her loss but will keep the good memories with us for as long as we live. All of the family is grateful for the time we have had with her. We miss you Eekulook. Be at peace in the arms of our Lord."

Her family described her as an avid cribbage player as well as being a talented creator of many beautiful pieces of knitting, crocheting, bead work and quilting.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Thomas Sagoonick; and brothers, Frederick, Charles and Gerald.

She is survived by her loving husband, Peter Hillis; son, Anthony Hillis; daughters, Catherine Maccabee and Rachel Caramadre; grandchildren, Alex Ferris-Cochran, Katelyn Maccabee, Christopher Maccabee, James Maccabee, Aaron Berger, Isabella and Lily Caramadre; great-grandchildren, Seth, Rickarlos, Aidan and Christopher Hollowell-Macabee, sister, Hazel Sagoonick; and brothers, Ronald Sagoonick, Allen Sagoonick and George Sagoonick.

Doris' funeral was held on April 4, 2019, at the First Covenant Church.

