Doris May Riani Lucia went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
She was born on May 9, 1933, in Springfield, Mass., to Evelyn May Powell Riani and Louis Edward Riani. She graduated from Commerce High School. Doris married Armand Lucia on Oct. 1, 1955, and two years later headed to Alaska, arriving in May 1957. They raised their four children in Anchorage, Alaska, and attended Lake Spenard Baptist Church.
Doris worked for insurance companies and was a homemaker. She loved to sing and play her guitar at church, she was easy to talk to, and had a heart of compassion. She was a good friend, mom, grandma and great-grandma.
She is survived by her children, Kathie (Dan) Jarrell, Annette Lasker, Rick (Becky) Lucia and Mike (Kristi) Lucia; 17 grandchildren, Jessi (Luke) Lenichek, Amy (Andrew) Crabb, James (Kristi) Jarrell, Andrew and Molly Jarrell, Tanae (Brian) Lamson, Kyrece (Bekah) Lasker, Keyana and Teryn Lasker, Emily, Holly and Kaylee Lucia, Joseph, Talitha (Wesley) Daniels and Noah, Ben and Isaiah Lucia; and seven great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Ronan and Audrey Lenichek, Jude, Ellis and Baby Crabb and Desmond Jarrell.
A Memorial Service will be held at ChangePoint Church in the Kenai Room on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Doris would have been pleased to have donations made in her name to Priceless, pricelessalaska.org.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019