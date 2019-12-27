Dorothea Morgan was born Dorothea Marie Antoinette Ammann Pares de Olivea in Barcelona, Spain. Her Spanish father was Alexander and her German Mother was Marie. The family fled Spain due to the Civil War and made their way to Austria, where many of the Amman's still live. She married Lt. Colonel Brigham Morgan after World War II and was a resident of Anchorage, Alaska, from 1962-1976. She passed away in her Port Angeles, Wash., home with family by her side. She moved to Anchorage in 1962 from North Carolina.
Dorothea established herself as a teacher, an artist and a homemaker of the highest quality. After finishing her Montessori training via Oxford University, Dorothea ran nine Montessori schools while teaching 40 pre-schoolers in her own model classroom. She trained Montessori teachers through the University of Alaska, taught classical ballet and art classes to children and adults.
After purchasing a beautiful 20-acre farm located near Port Angeles on the Olympic Peninsula, Dorothea, Brigham and their youngest son Christopher moved there in 1976.
In 1980, she received her Master of Fine Arts in San Miguel deAllende, Mexico. Dorothea opened an art studio/gallery in Port Angeles and continued to paint and create until her death.
Dorothea is survived by her brother, Alfred Ammann; five sons, Brigham, Walter, Gene, David and Christopher; one daughter, Deborah Morgan-Ellis; and by 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Walter and Christopher continue to live in Anchorage. The other children reside in Washington state. Brigham preceded Dorothea in death in 1987.
A celebration of life for Dorothea to include friends and family will be held on Dec. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at 1513 Columbine Street in Anchorage.
