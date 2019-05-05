Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Interment 2:00 PM Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy June (Lee) Baumgartner, born to Ernie and Virginia Lee in Miami, Fla., on June 9, 1924, died on March 10, 2019, at Providence Horizon House in Anchorage, Alaska. Raised in Miami, she was a talented, brilliant student who excelled in math and music. Her marriage to Tom Baumgartner in 1941 extended more than 60 years of a lifetime of selfless service to her family and, through her dedication to the Baha'i Faith, to all humanity. Attracted to its teachings of the oneness of mankind and the elimination of all forms of prejudice, she moved to Alaska in 1958 to share these glad tidings with others.

Driving the Alaska Highway with five boys and all they owned brought lessons in detachment: many possessions were left by the road to lighten the load that collapsed the top of their station wagon. This began an Alaskan adventure of living in Barrow, North Pole, Fairbanks, Homer, Unalakleet, Delta Junction, Kotzebue, Ester, Hoonah, Ketchikan, Wasilla and Anchorage. Dorothy developed a special fondness for Alaska's indigenous peoples, and was adopted by the Tlingit tribe in Hoonah. She adopted an Inupiaq girl from Barrow in 1960; after five boys, Dorothy always wanted a girl.

Inspired by the Baha'i Faith's vision of the "oneness and wholeness of the entire human race," Dorothy worked tirelessly for the unification of mankind. Resembling the United Nations, the cultures and nationalities of her family of 209 included a daughter, five sons, 31 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, 44 great-great-grandchildren and their spouses. A prominent example of this diversity was the marriage of her granddaughter, Anna Baumgartner, to LiZheng (Winston) Zhang, of Chinese background. Though in her 80s, Dorothy traveled to their home in Guangzhou, mainland China, and was so impressed by the character of the Chinese people that she did not want to leave.

When asked if she had any final advice for future generations, Dorothy's reply was that people should spend more time taking care of others - a practice which she strove to exemplify throughout her 94 years. Dorothy's interment will take place on June 10, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery.



