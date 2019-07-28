Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Defebaugh. View Sign Service Information Rosary 6:30 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2030 W Colorado Ave Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2030 W Colorado Ave Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jane, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born in Marshall, Mo., on Feb. 26, 1932, to Elsie Jane (Brumble) and John Albert Hill.

After high school graduation, Dorothy attended Phillips University in Enid, Okla. It was there that she met Ronald Schmeets, her first husband and father of her four children. Ron preceded her in death in 1987. Dorothy and Ron were residents of Anchorage, Alaska, for 35 years. During that time, Dorothy worked in civil service for the Department of the Army, attaining the grade of GS-12 and the position of Logistics Systems Supervisor for the U.S. Army at Fort Richardson, Alaska. In recognition of her outstanding work performance, she was awarded both the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal and the Civilian Service Commendation Medal. After her retirement, Dorothy moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1991. At that time, she reconnected with a good friend from college, Scott Defebaugh. They were married in 1993. Dorothy enjoyed time with her family, knitting, crocheting, dancing and her daily aerobics classes at the YMCA until her health prevented participation. She deeply loved her dog Toto. Dorothy's legacy is her unconditional love and support of her family.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Scott L. Defebaugh; her son, Brad Schmeets (Betty); daughters, Debby (Rich) Hanlen, Missy (Randy) Cloud and Sandra Beth (Christopher) Frey; her 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three stepchildren: Melissa, Scott and Dan. She was preceded in death by husband, Ron; her parents; and five siblings; grandson, Aric; and stepdaughter, Bonnie.

She was steadfast in her Catholic faith. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Both services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2030 W Colorado Avenue in Colorado Springs, Colo. Interment will be a private family ceremony at Pike's Peak National Cemetery.

