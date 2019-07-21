Red Walden died surrounded by family on May 13, 2019, at Providence Hospital following a short illness. He was born in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Looney Maddox Walden and Mary Ellen Holder Walden on May 27, 1941.
Looking for adventure three weeks after graduating from high school in 1959, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (the Army Recruiter was out to lunch). At the end of his first tour of duty he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, Wash., where he met his future wife, Jeanne Gasseling, through mutual friends. Having just started dating, she was not going to follow him to a new duty station when he got orders, so he got out of the military. They married on Nov. 7, 1964, and started a family. He reenlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December 1965. During the course of his 24 year career he was stationed in Texas, Labrador, Washington, Korea, North Dakota, and Alaska, sometimes twice. Loving the Alaskan way of life, Master Sergeant Walden, management analyst, retired here in 1985. He indulged his passions of hunting, fishing and woodworking.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, James Robert. He survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeanne; his children, Melinda Evans of Anchorage, Alaska, William (Mary) Walden of Tok, Alaska, James "Dick" (Lea) Walden of Spanaway, Wash., and Thomas (Lucy) Walden of Anchorage. He leaves six grandchildren: Katherine, Ruby, Thomas II, Zann, Zack and Christopher. He also leaves his sister, Elayne Walden in Lebenon, Tenn., as well as many extended family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 1800 Alder Drive in Anchorage, at 4 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 21, 2019