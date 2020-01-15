Longtime Alaskan Dorthy J. Ingram, 86, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2020, at Heritage Place in Soldotna, Alaska.
Mrs. Ingram was born on Jan. 25, 1933, in Lawrence, Ind., to parents Enos and Hilda Branam. In 1950, she married John C. Ingram and in 1954 they moved their family to a home site in Copper Landing, Alaska. In 1966, the family moved to Soldotna, where they owned and operated Soldotna Sales and Service. Mrs. Ingram was active for many years in the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America and Tugi Club, for which she was a past president.
"Miss Dottie" loved Alaska, especially when her beloved tulips would return, marking the return of the summer months, and every Memorial Day you could hear her singing "Back Home Again in Indiana" with a smile on her face and remembrance in her eye.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Candace; son, Thomas; parents; and sister, Patricia.
She is survived by her son, John Jr.; grandchildren, Trevor, James, Diana and John III; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Cain and Michael; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a burial and graveside service on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Cooper Landing Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Al Aska Shrine Temple, Travel Fund, 1930 East Northern Lights Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99508.
Dorthy's family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Place for the love, care and compassion that were given during her stay.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020