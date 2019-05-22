Dorthy Ann Knighten, 94, passed away on May 15, 2019, in Seward, Alaska.
Dorthy was born to John and Ann Patapoff on May 5, 1925, in Peoria, Ore.
She married Keith L. Knighten on April 11, 1948, and traveled the world to be by his side, while raising their two sons. They settled in Seward in 1965, and were the co-owners of The Fish House and Harbor Air.
She is survived by two sons, Kimo and Theda Knighten of Lebanon, Ore., and Gilbert and Carol Knighten of Seward; and Andy and Debbie Patapoff, her favorite nephew and niece, of Squim, Wash.
Dorthy is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Keith L. Knighten; her parents; nine brothers; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to The Church of The Nazarene, 803 Fourth Avenue, Seward, AK 99664.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 22, 2019