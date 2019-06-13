Douglas James Wheaton Sr., 94, passed away on June 2, 2019, at his home at St. Michael's Mission, Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
His wife, Eileen; several brothers and sisters; and numerous children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, survive him.
Mr. Wheaton was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy as a Gunners Mate 2nd Class aboard the U.S.S. Huston. Doug grew up in Wisconsin, where he enjoyed duck hunting and fishing. In 1974, he declared war against the United States, as the Community Development Director for the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho. Through his efforts the Tribe has prospered.
In 1981, he moved to Alaska, working as a machinist at Prudhoe Bay. In 1982, he began working for Chenega Corporation, rebuilding the infrastructure for the village of Chenega on Evans Island in Prince William Sound.
Doug loved the outdoors, sharing stories over his famed smoked salmon, and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers his entire life.
Services will be held in Montello, Wis., later this summer.
