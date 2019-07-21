Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Newell Calkin Sr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:30 AM Ray E. Storck Homestead Park Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Newell Calkin Sr., 75, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on April 26, 2018, in Anchorage. Doug was born in Cisna Park, Ill., to George E. and Edythe R. Calkin on Dec. 19, 1942. He was forever a student and was rewarded with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1999.

Doug is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Carol Ann Calkin; wife, Nicola Calkin; his parents, George and Edythe Calkin; and a granddaughter, Madeline Jean Calkin.

Doug is survived by former wife, Ruth Calkin; his children, Brenda (Drew) Hoffstaetter, Doug (Susan) Calkin and Jenipher Riesenhuber; his siblings, Grace Cook, Ken Calkin, Sherry (Ron) Madrick, Georgette Rose and Fran Norris; nine grandchildren; and many friends, including his fiancee Peggy McFarland.

Doug was always active and involved with something. From Boy Scouts and Indian Princesses in the earlier years, to woodworking - puzzle boxes, baskets, intarsia, etc. – hunting and fishing in the later years. He was a huge fan of Garrison Keiler and Prairie Home Companion. He shared countless baked goodies he made with friends and co-workers. He loved visiting and spending time with his children and grandchildren. And he frequented Ray E. Storck Park with his beloved dogs, Benchley and Puzon.

A memorial service will take place on July 28, 2019, at Ray E. Storck Homestead Park in Anchorage at 11:30 a.m. A bench will be dedicated to his memory at that time. The family would love to have you join them if you are able.

