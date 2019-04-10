Obituary

Douglas Edward Renfro passed away at home, unexpectedly, on March 31, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Doug was born at Providence. He attended Bayshore, North Star and Campbell Elementary schools, Mears Junior High School and Dimond High School. During these years he enjoyed downhill skiing, BMX Motocross bike racing and a brief season of wrestling at Dimond High. Doug was a prolific reader with a gifted memory.

As an adult, along with sipping fine bourbon, he enjoyed muscle cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles, gun collecting and competing in beard competitions worldwide. In his work life, Doug was drawn to operating machinery with a passion for heavy equipment. He was employed in the Street Maintenance Division of the Municipality of Anchorage. In his spare time, Doug owned and operated The Precision Edge, a saw blade sharpening business and was a part owner of 5th Avenue Cigars.

Douglas is survived by his parents, Jeanette Bock and Chuck Renfro; brothers, Bobby and Chad; and sister, Brie Babb (Greg); his delightful niece, Vada Babb; and a large network of aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and bearded friends. Farley, his devoted blue nose pit bull will miss him daily.

A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., at 5th Avenue Cigars, 531 East Fifth Avenue in Anchorage.

[email protected] Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019

