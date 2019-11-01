Douglas Robuck (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Robuck.
Service Information
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK
99515
(907)-344-1497
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Holy Family Cathedral
800 W 5th Avenue
Anchorage, AK
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Holy Family Cathedral
800 W 5th Avenue
Anchorage, AK
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident Douglas Lynne Robuck, 77, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Oct. 27, 2019, after battling a long illness. He was born on Oct. 4, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif., and grew up in Denver, Colo., before moving to Alaska in 1967.
He worked on the oil platforms in Cook Inlet to save enough money to start his first business, Michael's Jewelers, in Kenai. Doug was a true entrepreneur. While in Kenai, he also opened a fur store, a candy and comic book store, and a T.V. repair shop.
He opened Michael's Jewelers in Anchorage at the University Center Mall when it first opened in 1973. Michael's Jewelers was there for about 25 years. Throughout the years, he continued to open several other businesses with his family including jewelry, precious metals, gifts and even RV rentals, in Anchorage, Eagle River, Kenai, Valdez and Skagway, Alaska. Douglas had amazing energy and was never afraid to take risks and try something new. He taught his children that if you work hard, great things can happen. "Thanks, Dad!"
Today, his family continues his legacy and operates 5th Avenue Jewelers, Michael's Jewelers and Alaska Mint.
He is survived by his wife, Suk; sons, Mike (Michele), Chris (Kim) and Dave (Mindi); and daughters, Heather (Roy) and Heidi (Troy). Douglas will be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren, Kate, Grace, Allie, Gunnar, Hunter, Isabelle, Charlotte and Axel; and his great- granddaughter, Olivia, all living in Alaska.
Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Anne, and their infant daughter.
A service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Holy Family Cathedral, 800 West Fifth Avenue in Anchorage, at 2:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. There will be a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Doug's name to the at www.stjude.org.
logo
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.