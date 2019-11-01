Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Robuck. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Holy Family Cathedral 800 W 5th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Service 2:30 PM Holy Family Cathedral 800 W 5th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident Douglas Lynne Robuck, 77, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Oct. 27, 2019, after battling a long illness. He was born on Oct. 4, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif., and grew up in Denver, Colo., before moving to Alaska in 1967.

He worked on the oil platforms in Cook Inlet to save enough money to start his first business, Michael's Jewelers, in Kenai. Doug was a true entrepreneur. While in Kenai, he also opened a fur store, a candy and comic book store, and a T.V. repair shop.

He opened Michael's Jewelers in Anchorage at the University Center Mall when it first opened in 1973. Michael's Jewelers was there for about 25 years. Throughout the years, he continued to open several other businesses with his family including jewelry, precious metals, gifts and even RV rentals, in Anchorage, Eagle River, Kenai, Valdez and Skagway, Alaska. Douglas had amazing energy and was never afraid to take risks and try something new. He taught his children that if you work hard, great things can happen. "Thanks, Dad!"

Today, his family continues his legacy and operates 5th Avenue Jewelers, Michael's Jewelers and Alaska Mint.

He is survived by his wife, Suk; sons, Mike (Michele), Chris (Kim) and Dave (Mindi); and daughters, Heather (Roy) and Heidi (Troy). Douglas will be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren, Kate, Grace, Allie, Gunnar, Hunter, Isabelle, Charlotte and Axel; and his great- granddaughter, Olivia, all living in Alaska.

Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Anne, and their infant daughter.

A service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Holy Family Cathedral, 800 West Fifth Avenue in Anchorage, at 2:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. There will be a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Doug's name to the at



