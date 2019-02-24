Retired Sgt. Douglas Terry Stowers passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2019, at Anchorage Regional Hospital, surrounded by family. He was born in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 15, 1937, and at a young age the family moved to California. Doug was a police officer in Newport, Calif., when he decided to move to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1966. He continued as a police officer for the Anchorage Police Department. He met Betty (Chya) Wolf in 1974, whom he married on Nov. 10, 1976. Doug was transferred to the Warrants Division of APD as a Supervisor in 1983, and retired from that position in 1992. In his spare time, Doug was a novice but avid photographer who developed and printed his photos in a homemade dark-room he set up himself. He was also interested in being a ham operator/instructor with the call sign WL7CDC and enjoyed his many contacts all over the world.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Betty; brother, Bobby Stowers of Anchorage; sister, Suzanne Agajanian of Laguna Woods, Calif.; and son, David Stowers of Anchorage. He is survived by sons, Danny (Lorna) Stowers, Terry (Sylvia) Wolf, Kane (Winter) Wolf of Anchorage and Quint (Theresa) Wolf of Washington; daughter, Shari (Rick) Fulton of Anchorage; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (John) Figiel of New Jersey, and Carol (Donald) Matthews of Anchorage; brothers-in-law, John Chya of Kodiak, Alaska, Mike Chya of Anchorage and Eddie Chya of Washington; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Alzheimer's Agency of Alaska.
Per Doug's request, no service will be held.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019