Dylan Lee (Hacker) Aikey, 23, passed away on March 7, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. There will be a viewing on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., followed by service at 2 p.m., at Witzleben Legacy Funeral Home, 1707 South Bragaw Street in Anchorage. After the service there will be a gathering at the Russian Jack Chalet from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dylan was born on Oct. 12, 1995. He was born to Sandra Finger and Richard Lee Hacker Jr. Dylan was adopted by Sheila and Stephen Aikey; Dylan has two wonderful families who are going to miss him dearly.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra Finger of Anchorage; his brothers, Justin Finger, Stephen Finger, Takoa Hacker all of Anchorage, and Richard Hacker III of Wasilla, Alaska; his sisters-in-law, Jessica Coffee, JC Bynum and Mandy Hodsdon all of Anchorage; sisters, Veronica Banks of Florida, Oraleah Bowers of Anchorage and Celse Wiese of Spokane, Wash.; his adopted parents, Sheila and Stephen Aikey; siblings, Dexter, Vaughan, Aaliyah, India and Asianse; his grandparents, Carlton and Elizabeth Fontaine; best friends, Jason Hennneman and John Mayo; his aunts, Christina Finger, Chantreleigh Alexie, Dawn Rasari and Sherri Turner all of Anchorage, Pamela Turner, Jodie Haskew, Renna Lott and Katrina Williams of Texas and Teresa Simpson of Oregon; uncles, Timothy Finger of Anchorage, Harold Finger III of Texas and Robert Finger of California; and godparents, Jeff and Holly Ames and family. He has many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dylan worked as a construction worker, painter, steel fab and welder, and he worked on a shrimp boat. Dylan loved the water and nature of Alaska. He loved to go camping, fishing, barbecue, swimming and hiking. He also loved drawing and music.

Dylan always had big smile and he knew how to brighten anyone's day. He was a goofy, loving caring person. Dylan touched a lot of people's hearts. He had the cutest dimples; he would always change the atmosphere when he around he was a joker; he was the light of the party who loved hanging out with family and friends. Dylan will be missed dearly.



1707 S. Bragaw St.

Anchorage , AK 99508

