E. Dean Coon, 90, died on June 4, 2019, at his home in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Dean was raised in Gilcrest, Colo. He earned a master's degree from the University of Nebraska and a doctorate in education from the University of Denver. He worked in the field of education in Greeley and Fairbanks, Alaska. During the Korean War, he was stationed at an army reconditioning hospital. In 1955, he married Betty Jean Haller. He volunteered for the Food Bank in Fairbanks. He did research and wrote publications benefiting the Alaska Public Schools Trust Fund.

Dean was kind and patient. He took his family on fun vacations. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Pumpkin pie was his favorite food.

He is survived by children, Douglas and Deborah; and grandchildren, Gavin and Elaine. Betty, his wife of 59 years, preceded him in death.

