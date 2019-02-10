Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Erwin Davis of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away at his home on Campbell Lake on Jan. 7, 2019. He had requested that no memorial services be held.

Erwin was born on March 2, 1928, in Troy, Ore., to Charles W. and Olive Myrle Davis. His sister, Lola Jean, recalls his love for fishing and swimming in the Wenaha (Salmon) River. Once, when Erwin and Jean were quite small, they killed a rattlesnake with rocks and then removed its rattles. Their mother was quite upset when she learned what they had done.

Erwin and his family moved to the Pacific Northwest coast and eventually settled in Spokane, Wash. He attended Lewis and Clark High School. After graduation, he worked for Kaiser Aluminum until he was called into the Navy in November 1950.

Erwin married Loretta "Lori" Decker on May 27, 1951. They lived in Mt. Vernon, Wash., until he completed his enlistment.

Returning to Spokane, Erwin attended Gonzaga University. Following graduation, he took a job with a trucking company which launched his career in transportation.

In April 1962, Erwin and Lori drove to Anchorage, Alaska, where he went to work for Consolidated Freightways and later for K and W Trucking. This was followed by a job as Port Director and then Director of Transportation for the City of Anchorage - jobs he truly loved. Twelve years later he retired from transportation due to illness. Before retiring completely from the business world, he worked as Salesman and Broker for Lee Houston Real Estate. He commented once that he had spent his life managing other people's businesses.

Erwin and his wife spent many years hunting, fishing and flying their small plane in Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Myrle Davis; and sisters, Alta (Paul) Cormier and Georgia (Herb) Strauss.

Erwin is survived by his wife, Lori; sister, Lola Jean Lloyd; nephews, Bill (Joyce) Miller, Jim (Laurie) Miller and Ken (Barbara) Lloyd; and nieces, Paula (Rick) Benge, Sarah Cormier, Glenda (Norman) Davis, Cheryl (Greg) Riehl, Linda Cruz and Shelley Helgesen.

Donations in Erwin's memory may be sent to the MS Society, P.O. Box 21269, Seattle, WA 98111-3269. Condolence cards may be mailed to 3109 Lakeside Drive, Anchorage, AK 99515. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019

