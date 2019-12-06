Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Douglas. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Viewing 11:00 AM Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 855 East 20th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Funeral service Following Services Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 855 East 20th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earl James Douglas Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Earl was born in Gay, Okla., May 29, 1933, to Langston Walter and Lela Carmelia Douglas. He was the 10th child of 11 children. Earl's father died when he was a young boy, but he was raised by a God-fearing Christian woman, which help shaped him into the man he became.

Earl married Clara, the love of his life, on July 11, 1955. They moved from Phoenix, Ariz., to Portland, Ore., and then moved to Anchorage in 1959, where they remained to raise their six children. Earl worked for Local Labors Union 341 for many years. Earl was proud to share his stories about his work on Service High School, Bartlett High School, Ptarmigan Elementary School, JC Penney's and many other structures around the city. Earl also worked on the trans-Alaska pipeline.

Earl Douglas loved to fish at the Kenai, Russian River and Anchor Point, and spent many summers camping in the Kasilof campground. He and his wife loved to travel in a greyhound bus he proudly converted into their personal RV. Earl was a member of The Midnight Sun Lodge 117, Most Worshipful Sons of Light. He was elected three times as Master III.

Earl is survived by his daughter, Jeanetta Douglas; son, Earl J. Douglas Jr.; daughter, Terri Wynn; son, Donnell Douglas (Stephanie); and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of Anchorage.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Langston Walter and Lela Carmelia Douglas; his wife, Clara Douglas; son, Kenneth Douglas; daughter, Jeanette Douglas; son, Christopher Douglas; and granddaughters, DeNesha and Desiree Douglas.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 855 East 20th Avenue in Anchorage. Viewing will be held at 11 a.m. and funeral services will follow.

