Earl, 84, joined his loved one in heaven on April 28, 2019. He died peacefully at home in Anchorage, Alaska.

He was born in Nashua, Mont., on Feb. 16, 1935. He had a sister and two brothers that grew up with him and his mom and dad in Grand Coulee, Wash. Earl was crowned "Football King" and graduated from Grand Coulee High in 1953. He worked as a farmhand for a short time, then joined the Army and was trained as an auto/tank mechanic in Aberdeen, Md., he was stationed at Fort Lewis, then Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Earl was awarded a "Good Conduct" medal and given an honorable discharge. He married his high school sweetheart in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, on July 16, 1956.

He moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, and worked for Foodland Grocery. They had their first child, a son named Curtis, in 1960. They moved to Anchorage and worked for a short time at Matanuska Dairy. He started with JB Gottstein Wholesale Grocery in 1961 as a warehouseman/long haul driver, delivering groceries all over Alaska. He had two more children in Anchorage: a son named Michael in 1962, and a daughter named Christina in 1963. After he retired from JB Gottstein, Earl spent most of his time in Whittier, Alaska, where he loved fishing and relaxing with family and friends. He was an outdoorsman that loved Alaska. Hunting and fishing was what he did when he got time away from work. He almost always had a moose in the freezer, along with lots of salmon and halibut.

Earl always had a smile and an easygoing disposition that made you love him. But the true love of his life and who he loved from the day they met in high school to the day he died was his little angel and wife Dorothy Elaine Wilson Whitcraft. Dorothy went up to heaven to get fitted for some dancing shoes and clear the place of dandelions before Earl got there.

Earl was preceded in death by his mom, Della Deene Fortin; father, Frank Duane Whitcraft; wife, Dorothy Elaine Wilson; and sister, Bonnie Rinker.

He was survived by brothers, Don Whitcraft and Chuck (Jeane) Whitcraft; sons, Curtis Duane (Katrina) Whitcraft and Michael Allen Whitcraft; daughter, Christina Lin Whitcraft; grandchildren, Natasha (Mario) Suarez, Katherine (Colin) Whitcraft, Tyler Seward and David and Dorothy O'Neill; and great-grandchildren, December and Drea Suarez.

There will be an informal celebration of life at Earl and Dorothy's home on May 25, 2019, at 2 p.m.

