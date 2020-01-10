On Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, Earl Leroy Stewman Sr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 81, surrounded by his family.
Earl was born on Oct. 1, 1938, in Woodville, Miss., to parents Berthal and Martha Stewman. He moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1958. On Jan. 20, 1962, Earl and Katina (Allen) Stewman were married and raised their four kids together. They lived in Clear, Alaska, where he worked as a civilian at the Clear Early Warning Radar Site. In 1970, their family moved to Anchorage. Earl worked for Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility for 26 years and retired as a general foreman in 1996. He enjoyed living and raising his family in Alaska.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, Katina; his four children, Monique (Matthew) Keough, Earl Stewman Jr., Michael (Heather) Stewman and Shon (Marie) Stewman; sister, Emma Jean Briscoe; brother, Cecil Stewman; sister, Mary Ida Bennett; 21 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel at Anchorage Grace Church, 12407 Pintail Street, Anchorage, AK 99516.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anchorage Grace Church.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020