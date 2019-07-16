Earle Vetter Ausman passed away in Anchorage, Alaska. Born in San Francisco, Calif., to Milton Ausman and Luella Heinrichs, he moved to Anchorage to join his mother and finish his final year of high school in 1950. During that year he managed to build a small cabin in Mountain View for him and his mother. Earle graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from University of Alaska Fairbanks, the perfect degree for a guy who always wanted to know how everything worked! His varied career took him all over Alaska, and as Chief Technical Advisor and Assistant Director with the Office of the Federal Inspector during the pipeline construction days he was stationed at Irvine, Calif., and Washington, D.C.
When he retired from Federal Service he purchased Polarconsult Alaska, a general engineering firm with an emphasis on renewable energy. He developed his own hydroelectric plant on McRoberts Creek, and later collaborated with the Janke family to build a hydro plant on the south fork of Eagle River.
Earle was predeceased by his parents; brother, Abraham; first wife, Siena; son, David; and David's wife, Loretta.
He is survived by his brother, Mel (Gail) Ausman; brother-in-law, Barry (Gail) Ben Zion; wife, Sally; and stepchildren, Mary Pierson, Matt (Kim) Booher, Ben (Penny) Booher, Dan (Diane) Booher, John (Heather) Booher; and 15 wonderful grand and great-grandchildren.
There will be a funeral mass at Saint Patrick Catholic Church on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m., with refreshments to follow in the church hall.
For those who may wish to make a donation in Earle's memory, the family suggests considering the Salvation Army (Anchorage Area), 143 East Ninth Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501; or Catholic Social Services, 3710 East 20th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99508.
Arrangements are with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 16, 2019