It is with sorrow, we announce the death of Eddie Joseph Nelson.
Eddie passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in his home in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 73. He was born on May 5, 1946, to Margaret Ellery and Dennis Ohs, and adopted by Ira and Josephine Nelson.
Eddie graduated from West Valley high school in Spokane, Wash., then after college enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1965. He proudly served honorably through October 1969.
Eddie had an immeasurable passion for the state of Alaska, his country and his children. He embraced his Native American heritage of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa tribe. He was also very dedicated to the Anchorage Pioneers and Spenard Lion's Club as a chaplain and volunteer.
A lover of family, Eddie is survived by his children: Becky Nelson, Ben Prior, Jennifer Prior and Jessica Prior Johnson.
Please join us in commemorating his life on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the Pioneers Hall at the corner of 6th Avenue and F Street in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019