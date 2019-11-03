Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Flattop 600 West Sixth Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Lifelong Alaskan Edie Opinsky died unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2019, in her winter season home in Sun Lakes, Ariz.

Born on Sept. 15, 1943, in Anchorage to Willard and Irene Jordet, Edie was a graduate of the first class at West Anchorage High School in 1962, and later attended college at Pacific Lutheran University. In 1963, Edie met Robert Opinsky, whom she married in 1965. During their 48 years of marriage, they raised three children: Bill, John and Celine.

In 1971, Edie went to work as a clerk for a young U.S. Senator, Ted Stevens, which turned into a lifelong friendship and career as his Campaign Manager and U.S. Senate staffer for 34 years. She was a founding member of the Ann Stevens Memorial Fund and a board member of the Ted Stevens Foundation. She was most comfortable organizing behind the scenes and coordinated the Steven's Ladies Luncheon and hundreds of other events over many decades. Edie loved politics and worked on several campaigns, attended state and national conventions and met numerous dignitaries including U.S. presidents, vice presidents, and high-powered members of Congress along the way. Edie was named Alaska Republican Woman of the Year in 1996.

Edie's greatest joy was her family and she dedicated any free time towards volunteering for her kids' schools and sports teams. She was also known for cooking amazing meals and Christmas cookies for her family and friends, many of which were from Norwegian recipes passed down from her mother.

She is survived by her son, Bill and granddaughter, Alex; son, John (Cathy) and grandsons, Jack, Jimmy and Nicko; and daughter, Celine Kaplan (Greg) and grandchildren, Sam and Meredith, all of Anchorage. She is also survived by sister, Bonnie King (David) and family; and brother, John Jordet (Mardelle) and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and parents, Willard and Irene Jordet.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 4 p.m., at Flattop, 600 West Sixth Avenue in Anchorage.

