Edith Barrowclough died at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Ariz., on April 5, 2019 following a two-and-a-half- year fight with pancreatic cancer. She was the former part owner and manager of Alaska Tax Service, where she worked for many years.

As a child of a military family, she grew up in many places in Europe and the U.S. She was a brilliant student, won awards for marksmanship and was a high school valedictorian. She attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated cum laude from the University of Texas with a degree in Latin American Affairs.

She worked several summers on aerial bowhead whale surveys in the Arctic recording data and documenting sightings. She loved movies and music, ocean kayaking, world travel and exposure to other cultures. She enjoyed collecting arts and crafts directly from the artisans, and she loved to haggle in markets all over the world. She was an award-winning photographer with a great eye for the shapes and colors of life. She was a generous humanitarian in thought, word and deed, helping others, often taking them into her home for long stays and making life-long friends she knew as her family. She loved drinking wine with friends. (You know who you are.)

She was preceded in death by her father, John Barrowclough; and is survived by her mother, Inge Barrowclough; her husband of 37 years, David McElroy; her son, Brandon McElroy; her brothers, John and Patrick Barrowclough; sisters-in-law Sue and Emily Barrowclough and Mary Bass; nieces, Rebeckah and Julie; and nephews, Adam and Ethan Barrowclough.

There will be a celebration in Anchorage, Alaska, at a later date. People are encouraged to submit thoughts, photos, and stories to the website

