Edward Allen Barnum passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, at Alaska Providence Hospital surrounded by his family.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Nancy June Barnum; and his granddaughter, Samantha Kirkpatrick. Ed is survived by his children: his son, Michael Barnum and his wife Rebecca; his son, David Barnum and his wife Michelle; and his daughter, Deborah Stewart and her husband James. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Melissa, Travis, Savannah, Delayna, Wayne, Chrissy and Krystal; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Wyatt, Joyce and Harper.

Ed served honorably in the Air Force for 24 years. After his Honorable Retirement as a Master Sergeant from the Air Force, Ed worked for the State of Alaska for24 years. He worked the majority of those years in the Recorders Office in Palmer, Alaska.

Ed and Nancy's favorite place to be on the weekends was at the Anchor River catching kings, and building lifetime memories. They had two other kids, their dogs, Moose and Holly. No animals could have asked for, or have been loved more, by their "parents."

In retirement Ed's passion was traveling. His favorite places were Las Vegas, Nev., and Mexico. To say he was a frequent flyer is an understatement. His other passion was his family. Ed made possible the bettering of the lives of his children and grandchildren by always being there when they needed help. There are not enough words to express his willingness to help his family or their gratitude for his selflessness. Ed was a member of several not-for-profit organizations. He volunteered many hours of service and personal finances to help those in need in the community. Ed regularly visited his friends at the American Legion Post 33 and at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4174. His company is missed.

There will be a Celebration of Ed's Life at the American Legion Post 33 in Peters Creek, Alaska, on Nov. 30, 2019, at 2 p.m.



