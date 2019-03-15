Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Longtime Alaska resident Edward F. Harrigan passed away on March 8, 2019, in Hartford, Conn., after a battle with cancer. He was attended by his dear Sunita and surrounded by friends and loved ones to the last.

Ed, who passed days before turning 70, was born and raised in the Boston, Mass., area. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Cornell University, but went looking for adventure in Alaska: he'd heard of high wages fighting forest fires. Once there and enamored with Alaska's charms, he invited his friends back east to visit and many did, most of whom then came to stay.

Although he never did fight a fire, he commercial fished and then took up a career in general and finish carpentry. But his passion lay along spiritual lines: after introduction to the Urantia Book he immersed himself in its study and joined fellow Anchorage readers in their group. The book became central to his belief in God, the nature of the afterlife and the development of his soul. He encouraged everyone he met in their spiritual quests and happily revealed the book to those interested. He traveled the world to conferences and book fairs with that aim.

After leaving Alaska, his long-term plans involved getting his boat seaworthy and sailing the Caribbean, meeting and encouraging new readers and seekers. Ed was addicted to being positive and he touched everyone he met by seeing the good in them and encouraging it. He was a gentle soul with a razor-sharp mind and a heart of gold; none who met him will forget his infectious laughter and stubborn optimism.

There will be a time of visitation on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor, CT 06095, with a service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Memorial and scattering of ashes in Alaska to be announced for a later date.

There will be a time of visitation on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor, CT 06095, with a service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Memorial and scattering of ashes in Alaska to be announced for a later date.

Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT 06095, has care of the arrangements.

