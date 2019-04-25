Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward "Ed" Francis Flannery, 62, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, April 17, 2019.

Ed was born on Oct. 10, 1956, in Bayshore, N.Y., where he lived until graduating Stamford High School in New York. Ed became a certified Life Guard in Minekill State Park, N.Y., which was a reflection of his love for the water and sense of adventure. After high school, Ed worked in the logging industry in Washington state with his brothers Ken, Allan and Mike. He also logged in Southeastern Alaska. His love for the water eventually drew him to Kodiak, Alaska, where he became a commercial fisherman. After obtaining his captain's license, he ran many boats, fishing several fisheries around Kodiak Island and also crab fishing in the Bering Sea. He was very driven and a successful fisherman, owning his own boat and fishing in Bristol Bay for the last 18 years with his wife, Olivia.

Playing his guitar was a favorite pastime, a passion he enjoyed as often as possible. His other hobbies and special interests included, hiking, traveling and long drives with Olivia and their basset hound, Millie Mae. A memory of Ed that Olivia will hold close to her heart is him saying, "God is always with us in the every day, Lambie."

He is survived by his wife of nearly 28 years, Olivia Kay Flannery; his grown stepchildren, David Ardinger Jr. of Las Vegas, Nev., Veronica Ardinger of Kodiak and Anjelica Ardinger of Durango, Colo.; grandson, Owen Hinson of Kodiak; brothers, Jack Flannery (Carmie) of South Kortright, N.Y., Allan Flannery (Diana) of Olympia, Wash., and Ken Flannery (Deb) of Massena, N.Y.; and sister, Ann Cole of Cape Coral, Fla.; along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Aileen (Hickman) Flannery; and his oldest brother, Michael Flannery Jr.

A private gathering will be held on Kodiak Island at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to Olivia Flannery, P.O. Box 220145, Anchorage, AK 99522.



Edward "Ed" Francis Flannery, 62, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, April 17, 2019.Ed was born on Oct. 10, 1956, in Bayshore, N.Y., where he lived until graduating Stamford High School in New York. Ed became a certified Life Guard in Minekill State Park, N.Y., which was a reflection of his love for the water and sense of adventure. After high school, Ed worked in the logging industry in Washington state with his brothers Ken, Allan and Mike. He also logged in Southeastern Alaska. His love for the water eventually drew him to Kodiak, Alaska, where he became a commercial fisherman. After obtaining his captain's license, he ran many boats, fishing several fisheries around Kodiak Island and also crab fishing in the Bering Sea. He was very driven and a successful fisherman, owning his own boat and fishing in Bristol Bay for the last 18 years with his wife, Olivia.Playing his guitar was a favorite pastime, a passion he enjoyed as often as possible. His other hobbies and special interests included, hiking, traveling and long drives with Olivia and their basset hound, Millie Mae. A memory of Ed that Olivia will hold close to her heart is him saying, "God is always with us in the every day, Lambie."He is survived by his wife of nearly 28 years, Olivia Kay Flannery; his grown stepchildren, David Ardinger Jr. of Las Vegas, Nev., Veronica Ardinger of Kodiak and Anjelica Ardinger of Durango, Colo.; grandson, Owen Hinson of Kodiak; brothers, Jack Flannery (Carmie) of South Kortright, N.Y., Allan Flannery (Diana) of Olympia, Wash., and Ken Flannery (Deb) of Massena, N.Y.; and sister, Ann Cole of Cape Coral, Fla.; along with many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Aileen (Hickman) Flannery; and his oldest brother, Michael Flannery Jr.A private gathering will be held on Kodiak Island at a later date.Condolences may be sent to Olivia Flannery, P.O. Box 220145, Anchorage, AK 99522. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close