Edward Dale Hull passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was 79 years old.
A service will be held at Palmer Pentecostal Church, 235 Albrecht Avenue in Palmer, Alaska, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 3 p.m., with at 2 p.m., viewing and reception following. Officiating will be Assistant Pastor Clint Playle. At 5:30 p.m., a funeral procession for family and close friends will commence to the Sacred Heart Cemetery, 513 West Edlund Road in Wasilla, Alaska, where his body will be laid to rest.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 28, 2019