Edward Hull (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK
99515
(907)-344-1497
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Palmer Pentecostal Church
235 Albrecht Avenue
Palmer, AK
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Palmer Pentecostal Church
235 Albrecht Avenue
Palmer, AK
Obituary
Edward Dale Hull passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was 79 years old.
A service will be held at Palmer Pentecostal Church, 235 Albrecht Avenue in Palmer, Alaska, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 3 p.m., with at 2 p.m., viewing and reception following. Officiating will be Assistant Pastor Clint Playle. At 5:30 p.m., a funeral procession for family and close friends will commence to the Sacred Heart Cemetery, 513 West Edlund Road in Wasilla, Alaska, where his body will be laid to rest.
Please see a whole obituary on Facebook.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 28, 2019
