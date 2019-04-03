Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Johnson. View Sign

Eddie was born to Irene (Nicolai) and Walter Eugene Johnson in Duluth, Minn. He attended school in Florida, California and Alaska.

Humble and hardworking, his first job was working as a teen at the Tape Center. He also worked construction on the pipeline, at the Chistochina Lodge, helped to build the Mentasta School, at Circle Plumbing & Heating and with his brothers at Northern Building Supply and Aurora Windows.

A man in constant motion, but never too busy to share his love of life with those around him. As a middle child, Eddie like to be the center of a crowd, whether it at a family gathering, a bar or at a potlatch. He loved to laugh, especially at himself. He could tease and needle, but never out of malice. No one was upset around Ed for too long - although he did have his serious side, too, of course. Eddie had the uncanny ability to take stressful times and lighten your load by bringing humor, usually poking fun at himself or reminding you of an inside joke that was just between you and him.

All joking aside, Eddie was kind and helpful. He enjoyed visiting with people, especially our elders, checking in to see if he could help them in any way. To his very last days, Eddie was thinking of others by arranging a facility for his visitation in Anchorage, Alaska. As his body began to fail, he taught us how to carry on with dignity, humor and kindness - and, as he grew weary, he left us.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Irene; and sisters, Amy, Andrea and Melody.

Eddie leaves behind three sons, Jeremy Craig, Anthony Murphy and Christopher Johnson; his grandchildren, Dylan Arnariak, Trevor, Angelina, Cora, Judy and Anthony Murphy Jr., and Jada, Olivia and Anthony Voyles; and his brothers and sisters, Merle, Sandy, Kenneth, Freddy, Brenda, Richard and Robert Johnson. He also leaves, the love of his life, Virginia "Budzy" John; and her children, Sapphire, Ciera, Duane II and Shalauna; and grandchildren, Kai and Amara.

A Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 321 East Fifth Avenue in Anchorage, with Pastor Don Ressler officiating.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at noon, at the Mentasta Community Hall in Mentasta, Alaska, with Pastor Don Ressler officiating.



1707 S. Bragaw St.

Anchorage , AK 99508

