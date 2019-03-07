Obituary

San Francisco, Calif., and longtime Alaska resident Edward Mitchell departed this life and gained his wings on Feb. 14, 2019, due to natural causes. He accepted Lord Jesus Christ Savior early in life. Mitchell was born in Georgetown, Miss., raised in Bogalusa, La., then in Vallejo, Calif. When he graduated high school at 16 years, he had a passion to go to war and he received his mother's approval so he could fight for our country. Years later, Mitchell was awarded World War II Victory Medal before being honorably discharged.In 1953, Mitchell heard about construction booming in Alaska, and decided to come. He drove the city bus, worked in construction and was a chief. Mitchell had a strong interest in entertainment and majestically orchestrated entertainment in Alaska; He owned the first car wash in Anchorage, owned the "Mitchell Housing Rentals" in Kodiak, and the "Box City Restaurant" in Sitka. Mitchell was captivating and flamboyant, and had a smile no one forgot. Mitchell would love to reminisce stories with his daughter, Tamara. No matter what situation Mitchell encountered, good or bad, he was diverse and adaptable while maintaining his humor.Mitchell is preceded in death by his mother, Ossie Mae Mitchell; father, Edward Mitchell; wife, Mildred "Millie" Mitchell; son, Londrow Mitchell; daughter, Kymberly Mc Smith ; and his grandson, Willard "Chill" Mitchell.Edward Mitchell is survived by Margaret Mitchell of Vallejo, Calif.; children, LeMarlo Mitchell, Gregory and Diane Mitchell of Oakland, Calif., Randolph Mitchell and Tamara Lee Childs and son-in-law, Jay Childs of Anchorage, Alaska, and Elana Booth; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many friends of San Francisco and Alaska. Mitchell's longtime dear friends included: Glen Campbell, John H. "Scotty" Scott, Tammy Townsend, Nadine Reed and Oralee Campbell. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019

