Edward Peat Nelson, an only child, was born to Thomas and Jane Nelson and grew up in New City, New York, on a farm. He graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1959, and attended Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., for two years.

In 1961, Ed joined the

Ed married his girlfriend, Janet DeChristoforo, from New York, and they had three children. The marriage dissolved and the children and their mom moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where the children were raised.

After the military, Ed was employed at IBM Corporation, repairing IBM office equipment and systems. He wrote service contracts on behalf of IBM and, later, returned to Elmendorf Air Base as a civilian, inspecting maintenance contracts.

Ed met and married Ethel "Pete" H. Jarrett in 1974, and gained two stepdaughters. They began their lives together, building a future preparing financially for their retirement and investments for their five children.

In 1982, Ed entered Alaska Pacific University year-round and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management Science in three years. He was on the honor roll all three years. Following graduation in 1984, Ed was employed by the Municipality of Anchorage in Human Resources until his retirement in 1996.

Ed had many interests and excelled in all of them. Flying was one of his many favorites. He earned his private pilot's license on Aug. 21, 1992. He enjoyed flying with Pete from Anchorage to Kenai and Homer for lunch. He also flew friends and family to Talkeetna, where they would land and catch another plane, flying out to Matanuska Glacier, landing and stepping out onto the ice to explore the glacier.

Another love of Ed's was cars and long-distance driving. Ed's first sports car was a 1975 Datsun 280Z, but his pride and joy was his 2008 Porsche. He was a member of the Alaska Porsche Association and the American Porsche Association. One year, Ed and Pete drove 9,000 round­trip miles from Alaska to New York for Ed's 50th high school graduation, stopping all along the way to visit family and friends and to see some of the nation's best sights.

Ed and Pete loved traveling; their journeys together took them as far away as Scotland - where they visited with Ed's Scottish relatives on his mom's side - and to London, Paris, Germany and Holland. Ed also had relatives from his dad's side in Newcastle on the Tyne in NE England.

Ed was a very social person. He and Pete hosted many formal and informal events for friends and family in their Hillside home in South Anchorage. Ed especially enjoyed grilling steaks on the deck with good conversation and yard games and a lot of joking and laughs. The couple were frequent dinner guests at their friends' homes, too, and socially active members of the Anchorage Petroleum Club and the Confrerie de Ia Chaine des Rotisseurs dinner club.

Ed is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ethel H. "Pete" Nelson; and his three children, Douglas Nelson, Thomas Nelson and Joan Nelson Parra (Marcos); and four grandchildren, Estevan and Amelia Nelson, and Giuliano and Giovanni Parra. He is also survived by his two stepdaughters, Machelle Jarrett (David) and Denise Jarrett-Weeks (Stephen); and granddaughter, Lillian Weeks.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 19, 2019

