Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edward Hope was born in Sitka, Alaska, to Herbert and Hilda Hope. The Hope family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, on Christmas Eve, 1969, when Ed was 4 years old. He graduated from West High School, where he met the love of his life, Charla Mai. They married and moved to Phoenix, Ariz., for training in the refrigeration vocation. They lived in Arizona for 10 years and loved the sunshine, but returned to Anchorage to be near family.

A career in the food business began at Jackie's Place, where he worked for 24 years, and where he would call his second home. There he became a master of some of the best breakfasts in town. He was loved by all he came in contact with. Ed loved people. And they loved his quick wit and gentle demeanor. He was an avid 49ers fan, but lovingly supported his sweet wife who was a Steeler's fan. Eddie died from heart disease, but also from a broken heart after losing his wife Charla three years ago and his brother Doug on Jan.18, 2019.

He is survived by his three sisters, Patti, Lynelle and Juli; also, his in-laws, Delice, Debbie, Robert and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Ed will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 5 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3340 West 40th Avenue in Anchorage. Edward Hope was born in Sitka, Alaska, to Herbert and Hilda Hope. The Hope family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, on Christmas Eve, 1969, when Ed was 4 years old. He graduated from West High School, where he met the love of his life, Charla Mai. They married and moved to Phoenix, Ariz., for training in the refrigeration vocation. They lived in Arizona for 10 years and loved the sunshine, but returned to Anchorage to be near family.A career in the food business began at Jackie's Place, where he worked for 24 years, and where he would call his second home. There he became a master of some of the best breakfasts in town. He was loved by all he came in contact with. Ed loved people. And they loved his quick wit and gentle demeanor. He was an avid 49ers fan, but lovingly supported his sweet wife who was a Steeler's fan. Eddie died from heart disease, but also from a broken heart after losing his wife Charla three years ago and his brother Doug on Jan.18, 2019.He is survived by his three sisters, Patti, Lynelle and Juli; also, his in-laws, Delice, Debbie, Robert and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service for Ed will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 5 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3340 West 40th Avenue in Anchorage. Religious Service Information Church Of Jesus Christ Of Lds

3340 W 40th Ave

Anchorage, AK 99517

(907) 338-5250 Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close