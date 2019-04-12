Edward Hope was born in Sitka, Alaska, to Herbert and Hilda Hope. The Hope family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, on Christmas Eve, 1969, when Ed was 4 years old. He graduated from West High School, where he met the love of his life, Charla Mai. They married and moved to Phoenix, Ariz., for training in the refrigeration vocation. They lived in Arizona for 10 years and loved the sunshine, but returned to Anchorage to be near family.
A career in the food business began at Jackie's Place, where he worked for 24 years, and where he would call his second home. There he became a master of some of the best breakfasts in town. He was loved by all he came in contact with. Ed loved people. And they loved his quick wit and gentle demeanor. He was an avid 49ers fan, but lovingly supported his sweet wife who was a Steeler's fan. Eddie died from heart disease, but also from a broken heart after losing his wife Charla three years ago and his brother Doug on Jan.18, 2019.
He is survived by his three sisters, Patti, Lynelle and Juli; also, his in-laws, Delice, Debbie, Robert and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Ed will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 5 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3340 West 40th Avenue in Anchorage.
Church Of Jesus Christ Of Lds
3340 W 40th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99517
(907) 338-5250
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019