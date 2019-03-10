Edward "Ed" Willard Jones, 85, formerly of Trapper Creek, Alaska, passed away surrounded by his loved ones at home on Feb. 15, 2019, in Wasilla, Alaska.
Ed was born the 10th of 11 surviving children to Jesse and Myrtle Jones, on Dec. 12, 1933, in Kingsford, Mich. As a young adult, he served in the U.S. Navy and the Army Reserves. In 1965, Ed and his family drove the Alcan Highway to Anchorage, Alaska, where he worked with children at the Jesse Lee Home, as a corrections officer and later started his own business, J & J Distributing.
During this time, Ed discovered Trapper Creek and decided it would be his home. He valued the supportive community and the natural beauty. He built a cabin, and later his home, and resided in Trapper Creek until 2017. While living there, he was a maintenance technician and a surveyor, retiring in 1998. Ed enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors over a cup of coffee and working in his gardens. He grew potatoes for the local food bank, had a quiet but playful nature and was a loyal, steady friend to many. He dearly loved his family and his partner of 20 years, Helen "Bunny" Boyle.
Ed is survived by his daughters, Julie (Glenn) Gibeault of Anchorage, Amy (Paul) Jenkins of Mukwonago, Wis., Jennifer Ballinger of Wasilla, Alaska, and Heidi Jones of Anchorage; as well as six grandchildren nine great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces throughout the states.
He will be interred at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., and a celebration of life will be held at the Community Center in Trapper Creek on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK 99515
(907) 344-1497
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019