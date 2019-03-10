Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edward "Ed" Willard Jones, 85, formerly of Trapper Creek, Alaska, passed away surrounded by his loved ones at home on Feb. 15, 2019, in Wasilla, Alaska.

Ed was born the 10th of 11 surviving children to Jesse and Myrtle Jones, on Dec. 12, 1933, in Kingsford, Mich. As a young adult, he served in the

During this time, Ed discovered Trapper Creek and decided it would be his home. He valued the supportive community and the natural beauty. He built a cabin, and later his home, and resided in Trapper Creek until 2017. While living there, he was a maintenance technician and a surveyor, retiring in 1998. Ed enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors over a cup of coffee and working in his gardens. He grew potatoes for the local food bank, had a quiet but playful nature and was a loyal, steady friend to many. He dearly loved his family and his partner of 20 years, Helen "Bunny" Boyle.

Ed is survived by his daughters, Julie (Glenn) Gibeault of Anchorage, Amy (Paul) Jenkins of Mukwonago, Wis., Jennifer Ballinger of Wasilla, Alaska, and Heidi Jones of Anchorage; as well as six grandchildren nine great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces throughout the states.

