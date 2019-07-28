Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin F. Edelman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM family beachsite @ mile 12.5 36703 Kalifornsky Beach Road Kenai , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin F. Edelman Jr., 81, a longtime resident of Alaska, passed away on May 9, 2019, in Shoreline, Wash. He was just a couple days shy of his 82nd birthday.

Edwin was born on May 13, 1937, in Seldovia, Alaska, to the late Edwin Edelman Sr. and Lottie Edelman. "Eddy," as he was known by his family and friends, was a lifelong commercial fisherman. He fished numerous fisheries throughout Cordova, Prince William Sound, Cook Inlet, Kodiak and False Pass, Alaska.

On April 15, 1955, Eddy married "Rozzie" Rosalind King and began what became a family of six children. In the off-seasons from commercial fishing Eddy was employed in numerous jobs, some of which were Cummins Diesel Northwest, Northstar GM Diesel, Parker Drilling, Tachik Freightlines, Burton Carver Transportation and Kodiak Oilfield. Eddy was known to be extremely hard-working, with a can-do attitude and had a gentle soul full of love for his family and friends. Eddy shared with his family a lifelong love of the outdoors and everything Alaska had to offer. Eddy was a member of the Kenaitze Indian Tribe.

Eddy is preceded in death by his parents, Ed Edelman Sr. and Lottie Edelman; his baby sister, Charlotte Edelman; and his wife of 55 years, Rosalind Edelman.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Edelman of Lake Forest Park, Wash.; his children, Duane Edelman of Valdez, Alaska, Norman Edelman of Beeville, Texas, Rene' Azzara of Soldotna, Alaska, Greg Edelman of Soldotna, Mary Callison of Palmer, Alaska, and Jay Edelman of Anchorage, Alaska; stepson, Mike Moe of Lake Forrest Park, Wash.; stepdaughter, Shannon Moe Givens of Lake Forrest Park; his sister, "Snooks" Rosaleen Moore of Homer, Alaska; and 21 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held in North City, Wash., on June 9, 2019. An Alaska celebration of life is scheduled for Aug. 4, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., located at the family beach site at mile 12.5, 36703 Kalifornsky Beach Road, Kenai, Alaska.

