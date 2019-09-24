Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident, Mrs. Elaine Jeanette Ohrmund, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center, at the age of 82.
Elaine was born on July 6, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wis. She moved to Anchorage in July 1972, working for ACS Alaska from 1980 until her retirement in July 2000. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and cooking.
She was preceded in death by Alexander Reichert, Marie Reichert, Edward Reichert, Alexander Reichert Jr., Robert Reichert, Dorothy Krull, Kathy Parr, Elsie Dovin and Maryann Lutz.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Everett Ohrmund of Anchorage; daughters, Christine Wells of Anchorage, Cathleen Ohrmund of Kenai, Alaska, and Tammy Ohrmund of Clinton, Wash.; grandchildren, Carter and Nikolaus Bishop both of Clinton, Wash.; and her sister, Joanie Runte of Hartford, Wis.
Services are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, located at 13235 W Capital Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019