Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Elaine Snowden's Home 3808 Lincoln Ellsworth Ct. Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Burial 11:30 AM Fort Richardson National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Snowden passed away in Portland, Ore., on April 22, 2019. She was 91. Elaine was born in Macon, Ga., on July 21, 1927. Elaine moved to Alaska in 1969, with her husband and three children. She received a bachelor's degree in teaching from the University of Houston, and a master's degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Elaine was an outstanding classroom teacher and reading specialist, and later in her career, she worked as a supervisor for student teachers from UAA. Her greatest passion was working with young people in the field of education. She loved traveling, reading and furthering her own learning through continuing education classes.

She stayed young at heart and mind by being active with her fabulous friends, if they weren't traveling throughout Alaska in the summer, you could find them at local sporting events or concerts.

She loved Alaska, her church, her friends and family. Her smile will be missed, but not forgotten, by those she touched.

Elaine is survived by her son, Wesley Snowden; daughter-in-law, Leann Snowden; daughter, Elizabeth Snowden-Taylor; son-in-law, Stephan Taylor; daughter, Carol Akamian; and son-in-law, Robert Akamian; also grandchildren, Emily and Elaine Akamian, Susan Taylor and John and Jennifer Snowden and; four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Snowden.

There will be a Celebration of Life Open House at her home, 3808 Lincoln Ellsworth Court in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Burial will take place at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on June 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Habitat for Humanity -Anchorage, 1057 West Fireweed Lane Suite 103, Anchorage, AK 99503. Elaine Snowden passed away in Portland, Ore., on April 22, 2019. She was 91. Elaine was born in Macon, Ga., on July 21, 1927. Elaine moved to Alaska in 1969, with her husband and three children. She received a bachelor's degree in teaching from the University of Houston, and a master's degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage.Elaine was an outstanding classroom teacher and reading specialist, and later in her career, she worked as a supervisor for student teachers from UAA. Her greatest passion was working with young people in the field of education. She loved traveling, reading and furthering her own learning through continuing education classes.She stayed young at heart and mind by being active with her fabulous friends, if they weren't traveling throughout Alaska in the summer, you could find them at local sporting events or concerts.She loved Alaska, her church, her friends and family. Her smile will be missed, but not forgotten, by those she touched.Elaine is survived by her son, Wesley Snowden; daughter-in-law, Leann Snowden; daughter, Elizabeth Snowden-Taylor; son-in-law, Stephan Taylor; daughter, Carol Akamian; and son-in-law, Robert Akamian; also grandchildren, Emily and Elaine Akamian, Susan Taylor and John and Jennifer Snowden and; four great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Snowden.There will be a Celebration of Life Open House at her home, 3808 Lincoln Ellsworth Court in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.Burial will take place at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on June 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Habitat for Humanity -Anchorage, 1057 West Fireweed Lane Suite 103, Anchorage, AK 99503. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close