Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine White, 70, long time Anchorage, Alaska, resident, passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Born to William R. and Georgia J. (VanWy) Struble on Aug. 5, 1948, in Bakersfield, Calif., she spent her childhood and some of her teenage years growing up in Bakersfield and Oxnard with her sister, Christine and her brother, Mark.

Her family moved to Kenai, Alaska, in 1960. She graduated from Kenai Central High School in 1966, married in 1967, and had a daughter, Victoria, in 1972.

She worked at Alaska Title Guarantee in Kenai from 1974-1981 as an Escrow Officer and Assistant Vice President while taking courses in Alaska real estate law at Kenai Peninsula College in 1979. She was also a charter member, elected director and program chairperson of the Kenai Peninsula Association of Professional Mortgage Women. She was also a Deputy Treasurer on a reelection campaign for a local Kenai resident.

She and her daughter lived in Juneau, Alaska, while she worked for the Legislative Affairs Agency in 1981, before moving to Anchorage and working as a Title Operations Officer and Senior Escrow Officer at Alaska Title Guarantee Agency until 1987. She started working for the State of Alaska Court System in 1988 until her retirement in 2011.

She loved spending time with her family and snuggling with her cats. She enjoyed working and laughing with her co-workers, and driving her Datsun 280Z sports car.

She is survived by her daughter, Victoria White and son-in-law, Mathew Suboski; her brother, Mark Struble of Lake Stevens, Wash.; and nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her mother, Georgia J. Struble; her father, William R. Struble; and sister, Christine Malone.

It was always me and you Mama, forever in my heart, I love you.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Elaine White, 70, long time Anchorage, Alaska, resident, passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Born to William R. and Georgia J. (VanWy) Struble on Aug. 5, 1948, in Bakersfield, Calif., she spent her childhood and some of her teenage years growing up in Bakersfield and Oxnard with her sister, Christine and her brother, Mark.Her family moved to Kenai, Alaska, in 1960. She graduated from Kenai Central High School in 1966, married in 1967, and had a daughter, Victoria, in 1972.She worked at Alaska Title Guarantee in Kenai from 1974-1981 as an Escrow Officer and Assistant Vice President while taking courses in Alaska real estate law at Kenai Peninsula College in 1979. She was also a charter member, elected director and program chairperson of the Kenai Peninsula Association of Professional Mortgage Women. She was also a Deputy Treasurer on a reelection campaign for a local Kenai resident.She and her daughter lived in Juneau, Alaska, while she worked for the Legislative Affairs Agency in 1981, before moving to Anchorage and working as a Title Operations Officer and Senior Escrow Officer at Alaska Title Guarantee Agency until 1987. She started working for the State of Alaska Court System in 1988 until her retirement in 2011.She loved spending time with her family and snuggling with her cats. She enjoyed working and laughing with her co-workers, and driving her Datsun 280Z sports car.She is survived by her daughter, Victoria White and son-in-law, Mathew Suboski; her brother, Mark Struble of Lake Stevens, Wash.; and nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her mother, Georgia J. Struble; her father, William R. Struble; and sister, Christine Malone.It was always me and you Mama, forever in my heart, I love you.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close