Eleanor Ray, "Ellie," age 90, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away with her family at her side on Friday, May 10, 2019. She joined her beloved husband Bill, who preceded her in death. A memorial service and celebration of Ellie's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage. There will be a reception immediately following the service to greet friends and family.

Ellie was born the sixth of eight children to Laurie Adolph and Fay Black Lahtinen in Bruneau, Idaho, on June 12, 1928. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Bruneau High School in the Class of 1946. Ellie married William "Bill" Dudley of Mountain Home, Idaho, on Dec. 17, 1949. On July 9, 1954, Bill and Eleanor embarked on their Alaska adventure. Ellie taught physical education at West Anchorage High School from 1955 to 1983. She was one of the first coaches for the start of girls competitive sports in the Anchorage School District. Ellie coached primarily basketball and volleyball, along with being an assistant coach for other sports when needed. It was her love of the game of volleyball that captured her heart. Her West High Eagles team won both the Region IV and the State Volleyball Championship in 1977.

Ellie was proud of her children's accomplishments, their career paths and their spouses, and she cherished her grandchildren. Ellie is survived by her children and their spouses: Dennis and Carla Dudley of Anchorage and Dr. Denise Dudley and Dr. Hart Hodges of Bellingham, Wash. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lindsey Dudley, Aaron Dudley, Mia Hodges and Cameron Hodges.



