Eleanor H. Mala, 84, passed into God's arms on June 21, 2018, with her loving family at her side.

In honor and our love for Momma the family will have a Life Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the Hotel Seward, 221 Fifth Avenue in Seward, Alaska.

Ms. Elly was born on Sept. 16, 1934, in Westland, Mass., to Stanley and Sophie Mala. Momma was always a charmer, with a warm laugh, a contagious smile and a big hug for everyone. She spent most of her youth in Cordova, Alaska, and then the majority of her adult life in Prince William Sound at Eshamy Bay, the family fishing site, where her son Ed and his loving wife Dovie Horton cared for Momma throughout the years. At the end of each season they wintered in Whittier, Alaska, and Momma made many dear friends there.

In 2003, Ms. Elly and Jr., her lab, retired to Seward and nested in her their new home. Momma was a homebody and loved visitors. With her welcoming and giving heart, her door was open to all. During the years, Momma touched many lives with her warmth, good cooking and big hugs!

Momma always had a love for labs. At that time, Jr. was her heart and companion. When he passed, she was blessed by Judy, her best friend, "a Golden Girl" to give her, Sophie, to fill her soul and be her next loving companion. Judy always cared for Momma, she also cared for Sophia when Momma traveled. Momma was always thankful for the bond Sophie, Judy and she had. As Momma wished, we are blessed that Judy now has Sophie to share their love.

The highlights of Momma's weeks were always cooking and playing cards with her "Golden Girls," who she and we deeply appreciate. Best of all was having Sunday Dinner with the family and welcoming any of our friends to join in. Momma shared her love through cooking, laughing and never letting you leave without "Big Momma hugs." She will always be remembered for her hugs, caring heart and giving soul. And of course fried chicken, potato salad and apple pie!

Throughout her life she was thankful to God for the many blessing she had received. Especially for her loving supportive family: son and daughter-in-law, Ed Merritt and Dovie Horton; daughter, Shirley Stephens; son, Mark Stephens; stepdaughter and husband, Mary and Mark Kulstad; and Bella; Sophie; Auntie Tony; four grandsons, Wade Comerford and wife Kelly, Waylon Comerford, Tommy Horton and Willie Comerford; nine grandchildren; and for the many good friends that touched her life.

Momma is preceded to God's arms by her parents; Dovie Horton; Jr.; and will join all in the love of God.

