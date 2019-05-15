Matushka Elekonida "Ella" Kashevarof, 92, fell asleep in the Lord peacefully at home with her family by her side, in Anchorage, Alaska, on May 12, 2019.
Ella was born in St. George Island, Alaska, on Nov. 14, 1926, to Christopher and Elizabeth Malavansky. She was united in marriage on Oct. 3, 1948, to the late Father Deacon Andronik P. Kashevarof.
Ella was a humble person with a kind soul and a dedicated mother first and foremost. She was a faithful parishioner of the Russian Orthodox Church. She sang in the church choir for many, many years until she and her late husband relocated to Anchorage, in 2006. Ella was a living example of the Bible verse "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Ella is survived by her daughters, Gladys (Anthony) Merculief and Beverly (Christopher) Mierzejek; her sons, Andronik Jr. (Sharon) Kashevarof, Gilbert and Jeffery (Georgia) Kashevarof; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Christopher and Elizabeth Malavansky; her devoted husband, Fr. Deacon Andronik P. Kashevarof; her daughters, Anastasia Merculief and Clara Kashevarof.
A public visitation will be held at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 401 Turpin Street in Anchorage, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 12 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial service will be held at the Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery at 3 p.m.
A repast will be held at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Cathedral after the burial service.
We would like to thank Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel for the arrangements.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 15, 2019