Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, the Anchorage community lost a one of a kind when Elgin Richard Jones, 79, went home to be with the Lord.

Born on Feb. 21, 1940, Mr. Elgin, or Grandpa as he was sometimes called, grew up in Detroit, Mich., with a single mother who he loved dearly. She inspired him to love the Lord and strive for more.

Ambitious from the start, Elgin worked as the youth editor of a weekly Detroit newspaper in his teens and aspired to attend Howard University. Through the years, he spent time in Tuscon and New York, even working as a DJ for a Christian radio station.

Elgin Jones came to Alaska and founded a multi-cultural publication called The Anchorage Gazette. In its first issue, December 1992, he wrote: "" ... the God who controls the breath of everyone has made us of one blood to dwell upon this earth. So whatever color, culture or nationality we happen to be, we all belong to the same human race."

His passion for the human race has never been seen more clearly than through Kids Kitchen. Mr. Elgin invested the last 23 years of his life obeying a call from the Lord to, "Feed the children" - and not just any children, the children of Anchorage. Starting out in Mountain View and eventually moving to Fairview, Kids Kitchen is estimated to have served over one million free, healthy, hot meals to children - quite a feat for a man who had lost his sight and had limited mobility. He had plenty of excuses, but didn't dare let that deter his mission one bit.

In an interview with Anchorage Daily News years ago, Mr. Elgin himself explained, "The real component of Kids Kitchen is faith." Mr. Elgin's faith has fueled his years of service to the children.

Although he has been recognized along the way, even being featured in People Magazine, Mr. Elgin knew the Lord was the author of his story. His journey of faith proved again the Lord provides when we step out and trust Him.

As we grieve our loss, we smile as we remember his faith. Eyes that see. Feet that dance streets of gold. Face to face with his Jesus. Our loss. Heaven's gain.

Well done, good and faithful servant.

A memorial service will be held today, Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 5 p.m., at the Fairview Rec Center gym. All are welcome to join us to celebrate Mr. Elgin's life.



