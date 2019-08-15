Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Patrick's Church Service 12:00 PM St. Patrick's Church Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM the Reception Hall Send Flowers Obituary

Anchorage, Alaska, resident Elinore M. Wolf, 84, died from dementia and heart failure on Aug. 6, 2019, at her Assisted Living Facility in Anchorage. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger C. Wolf Jr. They had been married 51 years.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church, with services at 12 p.m., and a reception will follow at the Reception Hall at 1 p.m., on Aug. 19, 2019.

Mrs. Wolf was born on May 30, 1935, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Valborg and Benjiman Babcock Sr. She married her husband Roger Jr. in 1955.

Mrs. Wolf was involved with the Catholic Daughters of America, the choir at Holy Family Cathedral, Guadalupe Church, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton's, and St. Patrick's Church. She enjoyed singing, as it was her hobby for many years. She sang on the local radio in Iowa with her trio of friends. She enjoyed singing, drawing, painting and jigsaw puzzles.

Mom was a devoted wife and a loving and caring mother, aunt and grandmother. She has left a legacy of love.

Mrs. Wolf is survived by her sons, Daniel and Kenneth Wolf; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Elizandro Gonzales Jr., all of Alaska; her sister-in-law, Sue Wolf of Oregon; her brother-in-law and his wife, Stanley and Shirley Wolf of South Dakota; grandchildren, Anthony and Jennifer Wolf, Joseph and Amber Wolf, Bernadette and Chris Loranger, Theresa Wolf, Danielle and Roy Aschlimann, Brandon Wolf, Kiersten and Jason Weltin, Cory Wolf, Dorathy and Jennifer Martinez, Cynthia Ambriz, Elizandro Gonzales III, Joshua Wright and Alexis Gonzales; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

