Service Information

Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage , AK 99501
(907)-279-5477

Celebration of Life
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chugiak Senior Center
22424 Birchwood Loop Road
Chugiak , AK

The communities of Chugiak-Eagle River and Palmer-Wasilla, Alaska, lost Mrs. Eliria "Lydia" Cisneros Gilliland Solseng in the early morning of June 5, 2019. She was born on Nov. 4, 1947, in Questa, N.M., and passed away, at age 71, at her home in Chugiak, Alaska. She was a CNA, a caregiver to all and contributed to so many lives, until retiring in 2014. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with, as well as those she reached but never met.

Eliria was the youngest daughter of 12 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Silviano "Silver" and Solema "Sally" Cisneros; brothers, Abel and Bernadino "Perla" Cisneros; sister, Martha Vigil; sister, Ruth and Casimiro "Casey" Gallegos; sister-in-law, Virginia Cisneros; and one brother and three sisters deceased at birth/infancy. She is survived by her four children: daughter, Stephanie (Gilliland) and Mark Foote; son, Donny and Melody Gilliland; daughter, Laken (Solseng) and Steve Viotto; and stepson, Tony Solseng; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Carlos and Anna Cisneros; brother, James "Jimmy" Cisneros; sister, Fabiola "Faby" and Ross DeVargas; brother-in-law, Leon "Bobby" Vigil; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Eliria's name to The Crossing at Birchwood Church, Providence Hospice and Providence Hospital. Friends and family can pay their respects and share their loving memories at her celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor Josh Tiner, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Chugiak Senior Center, 22424 Birchwood Loop Road in Chugiak.



