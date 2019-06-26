Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

On June 7, 2019, Elizabeth "Liz" Thornlow passed away, at the age of 87. She was born on July 26, 1931, in Cranston, Wis., to John and Valeria Ratliff. After moving to Palmer, Alaska, in the mid-1940s, Liz met and married James "Jim" Thornlow. Together they had five children: Donald, Steven, Christopher, Debra and Kathleen.

Liz worked the early years at the Pearl White Laundry, moving on to the Palmer Post Office after the laundry burned in 1969. She was a familiar face at the Post Office for more than 20 years, memorizing most everyone by their box numbers.

She always had a deep love for bingo and card playing, and spent the majority of her days in pursuit of them after Jim passed in 1995. Many knew her to have a competitive spirit and a fierce desire to win. She was also a giving and generous soul, always ready with a helping hand or donation. Very staunch in her support of all things American, she revered the flag, her country and all military personnel. Liz dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren!

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; her children, Steve and Kathy; her parents; and all her siblings. She is survived by her sons, Donald (Pam) and Chris (Cindy); daughter, Debra; and grandchildren, James, Jared, Dennis, Michele, KelseyAnn, Lauren, Andrew and Patricia. She was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren.

A potluck celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in memory of Liz and Kathy. Please bring a dish to share, in lieu of flowers.

