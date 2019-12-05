Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Gilliam. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Viewing 11:30 AM Sunset Hills Baptist Church 12130 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Sunset Hills Baptist Church 12130 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Gilliam passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at age 72, from cancer. Liz, affectionately known as Grammie, is forever remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Liz was a wonderful and amazing wife to her husband Garry for 42 years; and a loving mother to their children: Darlene (Jeremy) Mylymok, Eileen (Tom) Schwilke, Brandon (Hilda) Gilliam and Jennifer Gilliam. Liz is remembered by her sisters: Clair (Robert) Hayes and Winnie (Mike) Gazell. Grammie especially loved her grandchildren: Taylor, Connor, Ashley, Luke, Kylee and Samson, so much so, that she had a plaque that read "If I had known grandchildren would be this great, I would have had them first!"

Grammie loved and shared precious moments with each grandchild. Each visit with her children and grandchildren was always met with loving anticipation and joy. Liz's greatest joys were her family and church. She made sure her family was cared for, her home was in order and dinner was a family event. She effortlessly engaged others in conversation and was always quick to share her warm and special laugh.

Her other loves were camping, road trips and her beloved flowers. Liz was well known as the "unofficial camp host" in Seward, Alaska – her favorite place to camp. She loved the beautiful Alaska views and especially enjoyed many road trips. Liz's plants and flowers brought her much happiness; one plant has been in her living room for 38 years! Her one regret was that she wouldn't have more time to teach her youngest grandson, Samson, more about flowers. Samson shares Grammie's love of nature and this past summer they achieved a special bond when they successfully planted many flowers. Samson honored his Grammie by selecting the flowers for her service.

While we grieve for our loss of Grammie, we are comforted in the secure knowledge that she is at this very moment, enjoying all that Heaven offers.

Her services will be held on Dec. 7, 2019, at Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 12130 Old Seward Highway in Anchorage, Alaska. Viewing is at 11:30 a.m., and funeral services will be at 12 p.m.



