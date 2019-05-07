Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church of Anchorage Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Love Johnston Hickerson, 68, died of heart failure at her Anchorage, Alaska, home on April 8, 2019.

Born in Sacramento, Calif., Liz grew up in Texas, graduating from Paschal High School in Fort Worth in 1969. She received a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Oklahoma in 1973, and worked briefly as a teacher before enrolling in law school. After obtaining a Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma City University School of Law, Liz worked as a prosecutor for the Oklahoma City District Attorney's office.

Liz met the love of her life, Robert Hickerson, her first semester of college, and they married in 1972. In 1981, Robert was hired to be the Chief Counsel for Alaska Legal Services and thus began their Alaska adventure.

Liz and Robert embraced Alaska from the start. They enjoyed softball, golf and running in the summer, cross-country skiing, ice hockey and wood fires in winter. Liz was active in the Anchorage Women's Hockey League and other community organizations.

Because she had loved her time growing up in the Girl Scouts, Liz joined their Alaska board and took pride in teaching girls to be independent and confident contributors to their world. She taught ESL classes for the South Sudanese community at First Presbyterian Church of Anchorage, her church home where she served as an Elder and was active for many years.

Liz's professional work was as diverse as her personal interests. She worked for Alaska Consumer Advocacy Program, the Alaska Legislature and as an Assistant Attorney General. Liz served on the Alaska Public Offices Commission from 2007 to 2015, including a term as its chair.

Robert was diagnosed with cancer in 1991, but after successful treatment, and with the cancer in remission, Liz and Robert began their most exciting adventure yet - that of parenthood. In 1996, they returned from Russia with their newly adopted son, John Aleksandr Hickerson.

After Robert's death in 2001, Liz left the AG's office to be a stay-at-home mom for John.

Liz formed a second family with her Alaska friends, whom she embraced with enthusiasm, loyalty and a generous dose of southern hospitality.

Always politically active, Liz believed it was her responsibility, as a citizen and a Democrat, to help people, and to make her community and world a better place. Liz worked tirelessly for causes she believed in, particularly to help those with the greatest challenges.

Liz is survived by her son, John and his fiancee, Victoria Silk; sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Royce McLaughlin; her nephews and their spouses, Courtney and Alun McLaughlin-Skitt, and John Ryan and Christy McLaughlin; Robert's sisters and brothers and their spouses, Sarah and David Turnbo, Rebekah and Carlton Grimes, Mamie Hickerson and Virginia Paas, John and Brenda Hickerson, H. Thomas Hickerson and Lenora Crema, and Paul and Teresa Hickerson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Liz is preceded in death by her parents, Major (Ret.) John E. and Ozella L. Johnston; and her husband, Robert.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., on June 19, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Anchorage. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Girl Scouts of Alaska or the Robert Hickerson Partners in Justice Campaign for Alaska Legal Services Corporation.

