Elizabeth Lee Cronin, "Betty," died on Feb. 28, 2019, at Alaska Regional Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. A private family service was held on March 7, 2019, at Janssen Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held in Anchorage.

Betty was born on May 26, 1941, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Vincent and Margaret Tomlonovic. Betty was raised in Colfax, Iowa. She married Randall Renner; they moved to Alaska in 1969, and later divorced. She married John Cronin in 1973.

Betty graduated from the University of Alaska, where she obtained business and accounting degrees. She then received her CPA certification. She owned and maintained her CPA practice in Anchorage until her death.

Betty was deeply involved in the Anchorage community. She was an active member of Anchorage International Rotary for 26 years, holding various board positions and receiving numerous Paul Harris awards. Betty was a Board member of the Alaska Running Club for 35 years, serving as a past president. She was director for various races including the Boondocks Breakaway 5K and the Zombie Half-Marathon.

Betty enjoyed many activities and maintained friendships with so many in all aspects of her life. Her personal demeanor made you feel like her best friend.

Betty is survived by her son, Charles Renner of Anchorage; her sisters, Sharon (Bill) Padgett, Grace (Duane) Brown, Susan (John) Heggen, Nancy (Steve) Thornton, Jodi Tomlonovic, Jim (Mardell) Tomlonovic and Judy Herold; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, LeAnn; her husband, John Cronin; her parents; her sister, Patricia Daft; and followed by her brother, Vincent Tomlonovic; and sister, Kathleen Tomlonovic.

