Ellen Jones, 96, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at White Chapel in Acton United Methodist Church. Interment will be at the Acton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time, at White Chapel in Acton United Methodist Church.
Ellen May Jones was born on Nov. 12, 1922, in North Pleasanton, Texas, to Oscar and Katherine Frederickson. Ellen was a member of Acton United Methodist Church in Granbury, Texas, and St. John Lutheran Church in Palmer, Alaska. She was very loyal to teaching children in Sunday school for more than 50 years. She was also the Parent Teach Association President. Ellen was a resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, for more than 50 years and resided in Alaska for 14 years.
She is survived by son, John P. Jones and wife Margaret; daughter, Joanna Gentry; son, Raymond Jones and wife Summer; grandchildren, John S. Jones, Paul H. Jones, David W. Jones, Christopher A. Jones, Jodi R. Holcomb, Leigh Ellen Jackson and Ambie Marie Stapleton; 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Ellen was preceded in death by husband, Paul Jones; son-in-law, Ron Gentry: two sisters; and three brothers.
Memorials can be made to Acton United Methodist Church; or St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 774, Palmer, AK 99645-6670.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 14, 2019