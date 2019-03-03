Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elna Deloras Nelson Pyle, "Dee," of Valdez, Alaska, 85, passed away while on vacation with her daughters in Kailua, Hawaii, on Feb. 13, 2019. Dee was born the seventh of 11 children on Dec. 8, 1933, in Oxford, Ala., to James and Ruth Bradley Nelson. She and her siblings grew up helping run the family farm.

A high school cheerleader, Dee fell in love with the star football player, Ed Pyle. They married and started their family while Ed pursued his college degree. Ed's career took them to Hawaii, Thailand, Indiana, Panama and Korea. Dee also worked as a clerk for the federal government in most of these locales while raising their four children. Upon retirement, the Pyles settled in Steilacoom, Wash., driving the Alcan Highway in their RV each summer to Valdez to help run the family charter boat and gift store businesses. In May 2018, Dee moved permanently to Valdez to be near family.

As much as the Pyle family liked working together, they loved playing together. While Dee's favorite pastime was gardening, she was an excellent golfer and could beat anyone at crossword puzzle competitions and Scrabble. The Pyle family loved to dance and Dee would lead the clan to the dance floor whenever "Sweet Home Alabama" played as she called out, "They're playing my song!" Dee and Ed, who had been in high school choir together, also loved singing all of the old gospel songs in beautiful harmony.

Dee was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Ed Pyle; her sons, Steve and Randy Pyle; and six of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie McCann and Donna Walker; son-in-law, Bill Walker; daughter-in-law, Mary Pyle; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four siblings.

A memorial service will be held in Valdez, at 4 p.m., at the Eagle's Hall on April 20, 2019, in conjunction with her son Randy Pyle's celebration of life, who predeceased her by three days.

